Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Tops $91.85 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $91.85 million and $6.97 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37423122 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $11,836,029.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

