Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Public Company Management Price Performance
PCMC stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Public Company Management
