Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Public Company Management Price Performance

PCMC stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Public Company Management alerts:

About Public Company Management

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Public Company Management Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the provision of management consulting services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.