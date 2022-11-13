Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE PUK traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,326. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Prudential

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.17.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

