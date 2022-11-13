Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Proton has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00586114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.40 or 0.30529740 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,918,790,516 coins and its circulating supply is 13,855,704,536 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

