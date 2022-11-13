Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

