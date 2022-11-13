ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCYB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

