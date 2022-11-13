Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,867 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,075 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 497,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,248. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

