Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

