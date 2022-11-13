Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 8,322,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

