Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 1,698,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.