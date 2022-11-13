Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.40 million-$212.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.46 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 1,023,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,340. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
In other news, Director Norman Payson
sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website
. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski
sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website
. Also, Director Norman Payson
sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders have sold a total of 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Progyny by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progyny by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $887,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Progyny Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progyny by 26.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
