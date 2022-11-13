Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.40 million-$212.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.46 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 1,023,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,340. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Progyny by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progyny by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $887,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

