Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $39.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.84 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,272,362 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,075. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

