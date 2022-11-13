Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $477,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,561.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,362 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,075 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

