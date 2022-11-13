Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,487 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $252,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

