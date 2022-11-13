Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $188.56 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 227,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CVS Health worth $188,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.4 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

