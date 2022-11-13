Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $181,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.