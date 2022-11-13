Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,734 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $360,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.57 and its 200 day moving average is $637.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

