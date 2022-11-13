Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Primo Water Price Performance
Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12.
About Primo Water
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.