Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 190,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.