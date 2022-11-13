Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 190,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.