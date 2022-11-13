Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$110.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$37.90 and a 12-month high of C$116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

