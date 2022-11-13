PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Up 240.0% in October

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUPW. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.