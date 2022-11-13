PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) vs. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork $9.68 million 0.02 -$5.59 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $67.45 million 2.03 -$27.13 million ($0.29) -6.34

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PotNetwork has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PotNetwork and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50

ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 193.48%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -29.71% -90.73% -44.42%

Summary

ChromaDex beats PotNetwork on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

(Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

