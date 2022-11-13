Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

PLUG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

