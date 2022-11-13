Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.
Plug Power Trading Up 5.2 %
PLUG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
