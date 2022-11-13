Piper Sandler Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $18.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
