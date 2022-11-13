Piper Sandler Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $18.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

