Piper Sandler Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $177.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.