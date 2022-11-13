Piper Sandler Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $206.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

