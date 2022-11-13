Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 174,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,396. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

