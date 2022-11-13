Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.3 %
PNFPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFPP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.