Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

PNFPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

