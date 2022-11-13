PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the October 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHK opened at $4.83 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
