Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 597,522 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

