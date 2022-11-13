Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151,257 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.94% of Maximus worth $74,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

