Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 57,926 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

