Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 26,750 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $105,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

