Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 17,006 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,791 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $105,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

