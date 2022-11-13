Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $76,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

EXPE opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

