Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 28,608 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.86% of American States Water worth $86,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American States Water Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AWR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AWR opened at $92.46 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

