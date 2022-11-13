Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.38% of Ferrari worth $127,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

RACE opened at $216.86 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

