Pictet Asset Management SA Has $99.96 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Capri were worth $99,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.