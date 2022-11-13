Pictet Asset Management SA Has $98.27 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156,461 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $98,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

