Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 1,498,706 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.00% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $79,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,047,000 after acquiring an additional 575,666 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 467,848 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

