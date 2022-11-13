Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $100,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $62.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

