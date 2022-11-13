Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

