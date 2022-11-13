Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.