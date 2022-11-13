Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue — Dividend of $1.09 on December 28th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.089 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.