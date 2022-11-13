Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 45,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 5.0 %

PBR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

