Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 200,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.91. 1,813,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.