Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,405 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE:MA traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,674. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.