Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

