Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 2.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.09. 1,533,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.