Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Shares of FMX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 844,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,719. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.